EMELIA and Kofi Jamar Unite for “Tables Turn”

Ghanaian Dutch Singer/songwriter EMELIA (aka Millie on the Beat) is back with a powerful new single, “Tables Turn,” featuring Ghanaian rap sensation Kofi Jamar (of Ekorso fame). The track is a defiant anthem of resilience, faith, and triumph—perfect for anyone who’s ever been doubted, overlooked, or pushed to the edge.

Born in Accra, Ghana, and raised in the Netherlands, EMELIA has been making waves with her boundary-defying sound—melding soulful melodies with raw, unapologetic lyricism. After her breakout single Dialogue and a standout performance at Rolling Loud Woohah, she continues to prove she’s not just another artist—she’s a cultural force.

“Tables Turn” is more than just a song—it’s a movement. The track captures the struggle of waiting for your moment, trusting in divine timing, and ultimately rising above adversity. With Kofi Jamar’s razor-sharp verses complementing EMELIA’s commanding delivery, the collaboration is a masterclass in authenticity and grit.

EMELIA (Millie on the Beat) is a Ghanaian-Dutch artist breaking barriers with her soul-stirring sound and unshakable message. From her roots in Accra to her upbringing in the Netherlands, her music speaks to dreamers, fighters, and believers worldwide. With each release, she proves that greatness isn’t about where you start—it’s about how far you’re willing to go.