Emergency Proclamation Enforced for Public Peace and Security

At the end of last week, illegal armed groups in the Amhara Regional State disrupted the economic activities and livelihoods of the residents of the region.

The situation has also posed a danger to the constitutional order. Accordingly, in conformity with Article 93 of the Ethiopian Constitution, the Council of Ministers declared a State of Emergency on 04 August 2023, Proclamation No. 6/2023. The declaration of the State of Emergency will be submitted for approval by the House of Peoples’ Representatives.

A Central Command headed by the Director General of the National Intelligence and Security Service has been established for the effective implementation of the State of Emergency. When deemed necessary, the State of Emergency Central Command can order law enforcement agencies to use proportional force to implement emergency measures. The Central Command is accountable to the Prime Minister.

In the course of the implementation of the State of Emergency, diplomatic immunities and privileges recognized under the Vienna Convention and other pertinent treaties to which Ethiopia is a party and under customary international law shall be protected. However, the application of substantive and procedural laws inconsistent with this proclamation shall remain suspended for the duration of this proclamation.

The Proclamation has given detailed powers to the Central Command, including prohibiting public assembly, demonstration, association, or group activities; declaring a curfew; ordering the closure of roads, service-providing institutions, or transportation systems for a limited period; giving orders for persons to stay in a particular place, impose bans on entry into or order evacuation from a given area; prohibit the carrying of firearms, among others.

In addition, the Proclamation prohibits to hold public meetings or demonstrations without the permission of the State of Emergency Central Command.

Other prohibitions include supplying armed groups with money, information, material, or moral support, carrying any weapon without the permission of the State of Emergency Central Command, and disrupting work or engaging in economic sabotage in any critical service sector or production process.

In the event, the federal government remains committed to restoring law and order while intensifying its efforts to resolve the ongoing situation peacefully through the community’s involvement, including elders and religious leaders.

World Bank President’s visit to Ethiopia

A delegation of the World Bank led by its President, Ajay Banga, was in Addis Ababa on a two-day visit starting on 31 July 2023. The visit marked the World Bank’s renewed commitment to support the country’s economic growth and development. It also came at a crucial time, as Ethiopia strives to overcome various challenges and lay the foundation for sustainable progress.

The delegation met with different high-level government officials including Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and discussed various issues of mutual interest, including Ethiopia’s development priorities and the areas to enhance the partnership between the two sides.

Mr. Ajay Banga and his delegation alongside Prime Minister Abiy also visited two industries out of the 13 industry parks in the country which provided employment opportunities for thousands. The two industries are actively producing in one of the country’s nationwide industry parks. Indeed, Ethiopia has great potential and is creating a conducive environment for more investments in various industries.

During the meeting with Mr. Ajay, the Premier stated that “the World Bank will be instrumental to our economic growth in expanding its scope of partnership with Ethiopia through increased concessional financing, robust investment financing through IFC, and support for our home-grown economic reform agenda.” He also provided an overview of the overall economic reforms underway and the progress of Ethiopia’s home-grown economic reform agenda.

Similarly, FDRE Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide, briefed Mr. Banga on the contributions of the World Bank-supported projects in tackling Ethiopia’s major development issues and stressed the significance of effective development cooperation for sustained and inclusive growth.

He also briefed him on the opportunities and challenges of implementing the Second Home-Grown Economic Reform agenda to accelerate economic transformation through improved productivity and competitiveness. The minister also requested support from the Bank for the ambitious reform agenda considering the macroeconomic challenges and development needs of the country.

Furthermore, Mr. Banga commended Ethiopia’s reform efforts and reiterated the World Bank’s support for accelerated economic and social recovery efforts to achieve inclusive growth. Minister Ahmed also shared some of his expectations from the Bank’s reform process, including the importance of aligning it with the urgent needs of low-income countries, especially given unprecedented poverty challenges. Mr. Ahmed applauded Mr. Banja for his immediate role in the Bank’s own reform process which among others includes the recently announced steps to enhance the Bank’s financial capacity.

In conclusion, Mr. Banja’s visit to Ethiopia signifies the World Bank’s commitment to support Ethiopia’s development efforts and foster a conducive environment for growth and prosperity. By reinforcing financial cooperation, catalysing private sector investments, and focusing on crucial areas such as infrastructure, education, and healthcare, Ethiopia is poised to experience transformative changes. In such a score, the collaborative efforts between the World Bank and Ethiopia will undoubtedly pave the way for a more, sustainable development.

Africa-Russia Summit

H.E. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed led a high-level delegation to the Second Russia-Africa Summit, which took place in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on July 27 and 28, 2023. The Ethiopian delegation, comprised high-level government officials, including H.E. Abraham Belay, Minister of Defence; H.E. Temesgen Tiruneh, the Director-General of National Intelligence and Security Service; H.E. Belete Molla, Minister of Science and Innovation; and H.E. Ambassador Mesganu Arga, the State Minister of Foreign Affairs, among others, demonstrated the nation’s commitment to deepening diplomatic and economic relations with Russia.

The Summit was a key step towards deepening connections between Russia and the African continent. The meeting produced a 74-point declaration with the goal of fostering alliances and teamwork that would be advantageous to all parties involved. The delegation took advantage of the opportunity to engage in successful bilateral discussions and signed agreements.