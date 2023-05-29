Emergency search team dispatched as landslides hit eastern Uganda

The Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) has dispatched a search team after landslides triggered by heavy rains hit the eastern district of Bulambuli, a spokesperson said.

The emergency response team is on the ground carrying out search and rescue operations at Bumasugu village in Buluganya sub-county to save lives, URCS spokesperson Irene Nakasiita said in a statement on Thursday.

“We dispatched an emergency response team to work alongside the community and local leadership to be able to support the affected families,” she said.

“We envisaged there could be some people buried under the rubble, but we haven’t established the numbers,” Nakasiita said.

Seven people from one family are feared dead after the landslide swept through their house, the Daily Monitor newspaper reported.

Earlier this month, at least 23 people were killed and 16 others injured after torrential rains triggered landslides that swept through several villages in the western districts of Kisoro, Rubanda, Rukiga, and Ntoroko, President Yoweri Museveni said.

Last month, Uganda issued a disaster alert warning that several parts of the country would face floods, landslides, mudslides, hailstorms, and lightning as the first rain season starts. Enditem