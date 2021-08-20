Emergency services continue to battle wildfires raging across Italy

Wildfires are continuing to burn across Italy, with the fire brigade reporting a staggering 1,325 active fires on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Civil Protection Department in Rome received 25 requests for aerial firefighting assistance, mostly from the southern region of Calabria, where dozens of fires have been blazing in recent weeks, particularly around the Aspromonte National Park.

Despite numerous firefighting aircraft, the fire fronts are still large in places, the park director explained in a Facebook post on Wednesday evening.

Since the end of July, thousands of hectares of forest and vegetation have been consumed by the flames, largely in southern Italy and on Italy’s two biggest islands, Sicily and Sardinia.

A combination of extreme heat, long drought conditions and strong winds has lead the fires to spread rapidly and has hampered efforts to bring them under control.

The authorities also believe that many of the fires were started deliberately, and have already made several arrests.

Meteorologists say that there is unfortunately no sign of rain in southern Italy over the next few days.