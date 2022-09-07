Emergent Payments to host forum on “The Future of Ecommerce Security”

All is set for the Emergent Payments Ghana Limited maiden fintech and payments sector stakeholder forum on “The Future of Ecommerce Security” slated for Friday, September 9, 2022 in their office premises at North Ridge in Accra at 10am.

The forum is premised on the fact that digital merchants and ecommerce businesses are exposed to security risks online, and a breach of their security system can have far reaching implications for the customer information and payment data in their possession.

A statement from Emergent copied to Techgh24 noted, for instance, that “a breach in security can result in payment fraud risks and cause severe damage to a merchant’s operations and brand image.”

It said businesses therefore need intelligent digital practices to address security risks in this highly competitive world and in the face of a volatile digital ecosystem.

Emergent Payments Ghana’s maiden stakeholder forum is therefore designed to as a platform for an insightful discussion on how ecommerce businesses and digital payment service provider can tighten security in their businesses.

Expected participants include all players in the e-commerce and digital payments industry and the topics to be discussed around the theme include – the types of cybers risks, types of cybersecurity, the effective precautionary measures to be put in place, and the role of Emergent Payment in that space.

Emergent Payments Ghana Limited is a payments service provider (PSP) licensed by the Bank of Ghana to offer digital payment solutions for digital merchants, businesses and organizations.

The company has been at the forefront of connecting financial institutions, businesses, schools and government agencies to payment systems that enable them accept mobile money and card payments from customers in a simple integration.

Their services include electronic banking solutions, disbursements, bulk SMS, online and USSD payments.

Interested persons and businesses can register for the stakeholder forum by clicking on the link below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/405241246477

For more enquiries about Emergent Payments and the event, contact joyce.gadze@emergenttech.com or lucky.bittor@emergenttech.com