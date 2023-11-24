Emerging African democracies should follow in Liberia’s footsteps – President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says Liberia’s recent successful polls, which elected Joseph Boakai as the new President, is a healthy development for Africa’s emerging democracies.

“The path taken by the West African nation is worthy of emulation.

“The consolidation of democracy in Liberia, in the wake of the country’s painful civil war, continues to gather pace,” the President said in a Facebook post.

“Through the peaceful exercise of their sovereign and democratic right to elect their own leaders, the people of Liberia have strengthened the frontiers of democracy for emerging democracies on the continent,” he noted.

The statement lauded outgoing President George Weah for his gracious and statesmanlike concession of defeat.

That, it said, had laid to rest any lingering suspicion and anxiety about the fate of Liberia in the aftermath of the elections.

“I wish him well in his future endeavours,” President Nana Akufo-Addo wrote.

The statement stressed the need for the newly elected President to continue the path of his predecessors and deepen further the friendship existing between Liberia and Ghana.

It said it was imperative for the two countries to adhere to the shared agenda of democracy, stability, security, development and prosperity.

Joseph Boakai, 78, previously served as the 29th Vice-President of Liberia from 2006 to 2018, under President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

He ran for President in 2017, however, lost to George Weah, the only African footballer to have won the coveted World Player of the Year award in 1995.