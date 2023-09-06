Emerging technologies offer hopeful outlook for food-secure Africa

Africa’s emerging technologies combined with rich agricultural potential and youthful population offer a hopeful outlook for food-secure Africa, said a report released Tuesday.

“With its vast arable lands and youthful population, Africa holds the potential to not only ensure food security for its people but also play a crucial role in the global food system,” said the Africa Agricultural Status Report 2023 released at the beginning of the 13th Africa Food Systems Forum, a four-day annual event, which is held in Dar es Salaam, the commercial hub of Tanzania.

The report, titled “Empowering Africa Food Systems for the Future,” highlighted the ways in which Africa is uniquely positioned to redefine its future and pave a sustainable and resilient path for generations to come.

The African continent is still grappling with myriad challenges from climate change and infrastructural gaps to inadequate policies, which require proactive and innovative solutions, the report said.

In the 218-page report, experts have delved deep into the intricacies of African food systems, highlighting both the opportunities for transformation and the challenges that lie ahead.

According to the report, infrastructure development, from rural roads to storage facilities, can significantly reduce post-harvest losses and improve market access ensuring that farmers get better returns and consumers receive fresher produce. And fast-tracking the operationalization of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has the potential to trigger successful food systems transformation.

“When fully implemented, the AfCFTA is expected to increase intra-African trade by 53 percent, and Africa’s trade with the rest of the world by 15 percent,” said the report.

The report called for a strong commitment to research and development in agro-tech, sustainable farming practices, and other innovative solutions that can propel Africa to the forefront of global food production.

The adoption of digital tools, from mobile banking to precision agriculture, holds the promise to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and connect stakeholders throughout all food systems components, said the report.