Energy Media Group (EMG), a pro-energy media firm, has released a special edition of industry-inspired magazine, a collection of significant oil and gas information, activities and key stakeholders spearheading latest developments in Ghana’s energy front.

This special edition of the latest Energy Ghana Magazine (EGM) focuses on the dire impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Ghana’s upstream and downstream sectors, national revenues and development as well as the dedicated responses so far and unplanned changes to local businesses.

“For an industry that is pivotal to the sustenance of the economy, accurate information is critical,” Henry Teinor, an Engineer and Editor of EGM told the Ghana News Agency on the side-lines of the magazine launch.

The 66-page publication collates and presents up-to-date relevant information for the country’s oil and gas sector players, highlighting vast opportunities that could be tapped for speedy national growth, despite huge obstacles presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This year has been challenging but there have been opportunities to take advantage of. As it stands now, we all have to embrace the digital economy as our Vice President [Dr Mahamudi Bawumia] has been championing,” Teinor said.

“This is when companies and organisations need to readjust to the new normal, so that these changes won’t just be for this period but even continue into the future after the pandemic to maximize our productivity and revenue.”

Contributing to the magazine, Mr Erasmus Alexander Kalitsi, a former Chief Executive and Board Chair of Volta River Authority (VRA) shared his experiences on the beginnings and future prospects of VRA.

“It is gratifying that almost 20 years after my retirement, our efforts to be of service to Ghana in the past are still remembered,” said Mr Kalitsi, who had been honoured with several grand medals, locally and internationally.

He added, “Public service work is continuous. Challenges never end. There will always be problems as well as opportunities to challenge the current generation.”

Together, by empowering persons with disabilities for inclusion in Ghana’s energy sector, the magazine also features a list of young sector leaders striving for critical changes in the area, and countries that are taking bold steps to fight climate change.

It also posts features of key personalities in the industry, and presents an outlook of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the International Energy Agency (IEA) assessment of the global oil and gas market.

The Energy Media Group says it is committed to generating energy sector content, promoting and marketing oil and gas activities and programmes towards rapid and sustainable development of Ghana’s energy front.

