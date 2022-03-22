Emgage Civil Disputes Under ADR; It Is Cheaper, Quicker

Mr. Paul Frimpong, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Coordinator for the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) System has reminded the public of the existence of the mechanism within the judicial service.

He urged parties engaged in civil disputes to access the ADR service to save time and money since “that mechanism is among the best processes for amicable settlement of cases in a relatively short duration”.

Mr. Frimpong gave the reminder in an interview with the Ghana News Agency as part of the Bono Regional celebration of the annual ADR Week in Sunyani.

The celebration on the theme “Making Our Courts user-friendly through the use of ADR” sought to create awareness among the public on the benefits of accessing the ADR mechanism”.

He explained “the ADR system is much cheaper and faster than the normal court processes as parties have the opportunity to choose their own mediator to find a lasting solution to their litigation”.

“The proceedings are private and confidential and also preserves interpersonal relations between parties such as siblings and neighbours”, Mr. Frimpong added.

He appealed to the media to be abreast with the dynamics of the process and support in the public’s sensitization drive for society to derive its maximum benefit.