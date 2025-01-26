“Emilia Pérez” Leads 2025 Oscar Nominations with Historic 13 Nods

The 2025 Academy Award nominations were unveiled on January 23, and Emilia Pérez made a stunning impact by securing a record-breaking 13 nominations.

The film has set a new benchmark for non-English language films, surpassing previous leaders Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Roma, both of which received 10 nominations.

Trailing closely behind Emilia Pérez are The Brutalist and Wicked, which each earned 10 nominations. A Complete Unknown and Conclave followed with eight nominations. These films will now compete for Best Picture, alongside other notable titles like Anora, Dune: Part Two, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys, and The Substance.

This year’s nominations bring a wave of firsts and significant achievements. Coralie Fargeat, who directed The Substance, became the sole female nominee for Best Director, while her film also earned a Best Writing nomination. In a groundbreaking moment, Karla Sofía Gascón, the Spanish-born star of Emilia Pérez, received a Best Actress nomination, becoming the first openly transgender performer ever to be nominated in this category. Along with Gascón, Demi Moore also made waves, receiving her first-ever Oscar nomination for her role in The Substance, and Isabella Rossellini earned her first nomination for Conclave.

The Best Actor race is equally competitive, with Timothée Chalamet securing his second nomination in the category for A Complete Unknown, joining the ranks of Hollywood’s youngest-ever two-time nominees. Meanwhile, Colman Domingo, nominated for Sing Sing, is the first actor since Denzel Washington to receive back-to-back nominations in the same category for Best Actor.

In addition to the acting nominations, Jacques Audiard scored two nods for Emilia Pérez, one for Best Director and another for Best Adapted Screenplay. The film also had Zoe Saldaña nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

Notable snubs included Jon M. Chu, whose film Wicked earned multiple acting nominations for Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, but he was excluded from the Best Director category.

In an unexpected turn, Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong both earned nominations for The Apprentice, competing against Ralph Fiennes and Timothée Chalamet for Best Actor. This year’s nominations also saw Fernanda Torres from I’m Still Here making history by becoming the second Brazilian actress ever nominated in the Best Actress category, echoing the achievement of her mother, Fernanda Montenegro, in 1999.

As for the studios, Netflix leads the charge with 16 nominations, showcasing the streaming giant’s growing influence in the world of cinema.

The Oscars will take place on March 2, 2025, with Conan O’Brien as the host, airing live coast-to-coast from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony will follow a significant delay due to the devastating wildfires that have ravaged Los Angeles, displacing thousands and resulting in numerous casualties. In response, the Academy has donated $1 million to wildfire relief efforts, including funds initially intended for the now-canceled Oscar nominees luncheon.

The 2025 Oscars promises to be a celebration of history-making achievements and cinematic excellence, with the spotlight on new talent, diverse voices, and groundbreaking films that continue to shape the industry.

The full list of nominees includes a wide variety of films and categories, ranging from Best Picture and Best Director to Best Animated Feature, Best Visual Effects, and Best Documentary. This year’s nominations reflect the diverse and evolving landscape of global cinema, marking the beginning of what promises to be an unforgettable awards season.