Eminem Blasts Grammys as “Fake,” Joining Growing Chorus of Artist Criticism

The Grammy Awards, long considered music’s most prestigious honor, are facing renewed scrutiny after rap legend Eminem launched a blistering attack on the institution, calling its voting process “fake” and vowing never to attend the ceremony again.

The Detroit rapper’s explosive comments have reignited a decades-long debate about the awards’ credibility, with critics accusing the Recording Academy of favoritism, bias, and a failure to recognize hip-hop’s cultural dominance.

In a recent interview, Eminem pulled no punches, lambasting the Grammys for what he described as a rigged system that prioritizes industry politics over artistic merit. “That vote is fake as f**k,” he declared. “They give it to who they want to give it to. If I lose to someone like Kanye, fine—I respect that. But don’t bring us here just to use us as a selling point for your show and stiff us every single time.”

The multi-Grammy-winning artist, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, made it clear that his frustration stems from years of perceived slights. “Don’t ever ask me to f**king come here again,” he said. “My answer is no, for 100 million years. Never again will I go to the Grammys.”

Eminem’s outburst is the latest in a string of high-profile critiques from artists who feel the Grammys have failed to honor their contributions. In 2021, The Weeknd famously boycotted the awards after his critically acclaimed album After Hours was snubbed entirely, calling the process “corrupt.” Nicki Minaj and Drake have also voiced similar grievances, with the latter even refusing to submit his music for consideration.

The rapper’s grievances echo his own history with the awards. In 2004, Eminem lost Album of the Year to Outkast’s Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, a decision he viewed as a slight against hip-hop’s growing influence. Similarly, in 2018, Jay-Z—nominated for eight awards—left empty-handed, sparking outrage among fans and industry insiders alike.

The Grammys’ troubled relationship with hip-hop is well-documented. Despite the genre’s global dominance, only three rap albums have ever won Album of the Year: Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1999), Outkast’s Speakerboxxx/The Love Below (2004), and Childish Gambino’s This Is America (2019). Many argue that the Academy’s voting body, which skews older and less diverse, fails to reflect the tastes and values of contemporary music audiences.

Eminem’s critique also highlights a broader issue: the commercialization of awards shows. As ratings for live broadcasts decline, the Grammys have increasingly relied on star power to draw viewers, often inviting artists to perform or present without guaranteeing them wins. This practice, critics argue, exploits artists while undermining the awards’ integrity.

The Recording Academy has made efforts to address these concerns in recent years, expanding its voting membership and introducing new categories to better represent diverse genres. However, for artists like Eminem, these changes have come too late—or not at all.

As the music industry grapples with questions of representation and fairness, Eminem’s fiery condemnation serves as a stark reminder: even the most celebrated institutions are not immune to scrutiny. Whether the Grammys can restore their tarnished reputation remains to be seen, but one thing is clear—artists are no longer willing to stay silent.