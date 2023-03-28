Emintsimadze Palace to receive Kamala Harris

The Emintsimadze Palace, the seat of the Oguaamanhen, is set to receive the visiting US Vice President, Kamala Harris, later today.

A picturesque scene, collaboratively created by the Gulf of Guinea, historic colonial structures, and arrays of Ghana and US flags in and around the white Palace will greet Harris on arrival.

A red dais with a blue background has been mounted, flanked by a Ghana flag to the left and a US flag to the right.

The dais also hosts a big umbrella, two chairs and two tables adorned with beautiful flowers.

The situation around the Cape Coast Castle where she is scheduled to visit immediately after her meeting with Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, the Oguaamanhen, is equally a sight to behold.

The Atta Mills Library and some other structures have been draped in the colours of US and Ghana flags.

As early as 0900 hours, major roads and entry points to the Palace and the Castle, including Bakaano and Robert Mensah Stadium, had been partially blocked to traffic as part of security measures.

The euphoria, though high, is somewhat overshadowed by the quietness of the ancient city, due to the strict security arrangements.

Harris arrived in Ghana on Sunday, the latest in a series of visits by senior US officials, to begin her week-long three-nation Africa tour, beginning from Ghana, then to Tanzania and Zambia.

Her visit is a sequel to a conference hosted by US President Joe Biden with African leaders in Washington.

Harris’ visit is focused on economic development, climate change and food security as US seeks to strengthen partnerships with Africa.

On Monday she was received by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, where the two leaders held bilateral talks on matters of mutual interests and resolved to deepen the age-old cooperation between Ghana and the US.