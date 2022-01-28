Emir Ceric Details the Importance of Networking Within Your Industry

In the internet era, all of us have a digital persona. Gone are the days of small talking your way into someone’s social or professional circle. In today’s modern world, our digital persona does all of the hard work for us. With the ability to connect with leaders of your industry using a few simple mouse clicks, networking is now more essential than ever. Emir Ceric, CEO of cybersecurity firm Meveto Inc., believes that in today’s digital age, networking is a skill that can take you to the very top of any industry.

According to security expert Emir Ceric, we have all essentially uploaded our lives online and made every facet of our personality available to anyone who wants to connect with us. This act of digital migration has ensured that if we want to be considered important within an industry, we need to be active within that industry’s online community. Emir shares that there truly is no exception to this rule, saying, “Every single sector of business has an online universe where crucial trends and concepts are developing every day. If you don’t grab your digital passport and travel there, then you will be unapologetically left behind.”

Emir believes that every brand which holds a place of esteem in today’s digital age reached its respected position because someone took the time to share the name, ethos, and personality of the brand through online networking.

Emir Ceric has cultivated his own acclaim within the digital world through the pioneering work of his cybersecurity company Meveto Inc. The company became a significant industry disruptor in the online security world by helping companies as well as regular users remove the need for passwords online. Meveto Inc. utilizes Asymmetric Encryption to replace the use of passwords for both individuals and businesses.

Given that our lives become more intertwined with the digital world every day, it’s likely that the importance of networking will only continue to grow as our technology continues to evolve.