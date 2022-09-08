Emirates A350 fleet to fly with Thales’ AVANT Up

Emirates has selected Thales’ AVANT Up, the next generation inflight entertainment system for their new fleet of Airbus A350s, with deliveries beginning in 2024.

AVANT Up is a true game changer and will introduce many industry firsts to further enhance the inflight customer experience.

Thales’ AVANT Up features 4K QLED HDR IFE screens with over one billion colors for the most cinematic viewing experience in the air, USB-C fast charging for customer devices and true personalization of the entertainment experience.

AVANT Up will enable an enhanced live television solution, Emirates passengers will enjoy a greater choice of higher definition live television and news during their flight.

PARIS, France, Le 8 Septembre 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Emirates, one of the largest and most prestigious international airlines, has 50 Airbus A350-900 aircraft on order with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2024. This new fleet of A350’s will be equipped with Thales’ premier AVANT Up inflight entertainment solution to offer the finest cinematic and personalized customer experience. Thales’ IFE system will be integrated with Emirates’ preferred next generation connectivity solution.

Emirates’ award-winning entertainment system, “ice”, features over 5,000 channels of entertainment. Content will be delivered on Optiq, Thales’ new 4k QLED HDR displays. These are the only aircraft displays using Samsung’s QLED, the best technology for optimal in-seat viewing. Optiq is the first smart display in the industry to offer two Bluetooth connections, built-in Wi-Fi for passengers to pair multiple devices including phones, tablets, headphones and even game controllers, while also supporting up to 70 watts of in-screen charging for passenger devices – 10 watts from the USB-A and 60 watts fast charging from the USB-C.

Emirates is the first airline to select Thales’ award-winning Pulse. With Pulse’s patented power management technology charging performance will be unaffected no matter how many users are charging their devices at the same time.

To enrich passenger engagement, Emirates has chosen several AVANT Up digital services. These services include highly integrated personalization features, expanded personal electronic device (PED) capabilities and user interface enhancements enabling visually impaired passengers to have an immersive experience.

Thales and Emirates continue to build on their successful collaboration to advance the future of travel. Through the partnership in Dubai’s Aviation XLab, an aviation-specific incubator, Thales and Emirates bring the passenger’s “Joy of Journey” to new heights.

Adel al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer said: “Emirates has always regarded inflight entertainment as an essential aspect of our onboard experience, and we were in fact the first airline to put personal screens onto every single seat onboard when that was far from the norm over 30 years ago. Today, Emirates ice remains unmatched in inflight entertainment content and experience, having won best-in-the-sky awards consecutively for the past 14 years. Our investment in next-generation Thales systems for our new A350 fleet will further our lead and enable us to deliver even better experiences to our customers. Watch this space.”

Yannick Assouad, Executive Vice-President, Thales Avionics added “At Thales we are proud to partner with Emirates in their mission to Fly Better. Thales’ AVANT Up brings to Emirates the latest consumer technologies and capabilities to the aircraft. Combining our Optiq 4K QLED HDR displays, award-winning dynamic power, and next generation digital services, Emirates customerd can expect the extraordinary.”

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Thales.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies, investing in digital and “deep tech” innovations – connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum computing – to build a confident future crucial for the development of our societies. The Group provides its customers – businesses, organisations and governments – in the defence, aeronautics, space, transport, and digital identity and security domains with solutions, services and products that help them fulfil their critical role, consideration for the individual being the driving force behind all decisions.

Thales has 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2021, the Group generated sales of €16.2 billion.

PRESS CONTACT

Alice Pruvot +33 (0)7 70 27 11 37 alice.pruvot@thalesgroup.com

Tarek Solimane +971 (0)50 10 45 934 tarek.solimane@thalesgroup.com