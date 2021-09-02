Emirates help sought for Operation Arthur Ashe during US Open

Don Victor Mooney, President of H.R. 1242 Resilience Project, seeks Emirates help to pack tennis bags with rackets, balls, and school supplies for children. The campaign is dubbed: Operation Arthur Ashe. Arthur Ashe championed the power of books and the tennis court. Ashe was the first Black tennis player to win singles titles at the US Open, the Australian open and Wimbledon.

The collection and packing campaign will end on September 12. Outside of New York, the tennis bags will be distributed within some of Emirate’s gateways in the United States.

When you need help, you call those that know you. I have been blessed with a long history stretching nearly two decades with the United Arab Emirates. Dubai is one of the cradles of humanity and a longtime partner of the United States, said Don Victor Mooney.

Children across the world have been impacted by the ongoing COVID pandemic. More than ever, we need to advocate and share the spirit to never give up, Mooney added.

The last tennis bag will be delivered during the Dubai Expo 2020, which opens October 1, 2021.

On the net: www.hr1242resilience.com