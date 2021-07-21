Emirates Red Crescent fetes 1, 200 underprivileged Muslim households

Sheikh Mohammed Bun Bida, an Official of the Ansar Al-Khariya Organization, a Muslim-based Civil Society Organization (CSO), has asked the well-to-do in society to be supportive of the needy and underprivileged.

This, he said, was necessary since such humanitarian outreach programmes would go a long way to improve the living conditions of the poor in society.

Sheikh Bun Bida was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Sepe-Tinpom in the Asokore-Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region, on the sideline of a donation to 1, 200 needy Muslim households.

In all, 600 sheep were slaughtered for distribution to the beneficiaries drawn from various communities in the Municipality, including; Sepe-Tinpom, Parkoso.

The Emirates Red Crescent, an aid organization of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), funded the project as part of the commemoration of this year’s Eid-ul-Adha (the Feast of Sacrifice).

The UAE-based aid organization and other CSOs had over the years been supportive of the Ansar Al-Khariya Organization to contribute to the development of needy Muslims in the area of education, provision of social amenities and food.

Sheikh Bun Bida said those benefitting from this year’s donation included; the aged, homeless and street children, and Persons with Disability.

He affirmed the resolve of the Organization to reach out to the underprivileged in society for their wellbeing.

Sheikh Ibrahim Abdul-Karim, Director of the Ansar Al-Khariya Organization, urged Muslims to use the Eid-ul-Adha festivities to renew their commitment to God (Allah) and live peacefully with their neighbours and engender unity at all times.

Sheikh Abu Ali, an Islamic scholar, who was instrumental in securing sponsorship for the donation, lauded the Ansar Al-Khariya Organization, for their commitment to the cause of humanity.