Emirates Redefines In-Flight Dining with Chef-Driven Champagne Pairings in Business Class

Emirates is set to transform Business Class travel with an unprecedented culinary offering: 18 meticulously crafted dishes paired with exclusive Moët & Chandon champagnes, launching on select routes in May 2025.

This collaboration between the airline’s Vice President of Culinary Design, Doxis Bekris, and Moët & Chandon’s Michelin-starred Head Chef, Jean Michel Bardet, marks the first time in-flight diners can savor a menu designed specifically to harmonize with premium sparkling wines.

The year-long development process tackled the unique challenges of scaling haute cuisine for 77 million annual meals, served at a rate of 149 per minute. Bardet and Bekris balanced flavor profiles, altitude-induced taste alterations, and the logistical demands of reheating and plating at 40,000 feet. Dishes such as poached scallops with lemon gel, paired with Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2016, underwent rigorous testing to ensure the champagne’s citrus notes complement the seafood’s salinity. Vegan options, like coconut-braised lentils with Rosé Impérial, reflect growing demand for plant-based luxury.

Altitude’s impact on taste—a 30% reduction in flavor perception—dictated bold seasoning and textural contrasts. Silken tofu, marinated in soy and lemon, was engineered to amplify Brut Impérial’s umami brightness, while seared Chilean seabass with lemongrass sauce enhances the effervescence of Brut Impérial through crisp sugar snap peas and artichoke puree.

Bardet, whose career spans Michelin-starred kitchens from Monaco to Hong Kong, prioritized “dialogue” between dish and drink, while Bekris leveraged his global culinary network to source premium ingredients. Their partnership underscores Emirates’ strategy to position itself as a leader in luxury travel, backed by a 33-year alliance with Moët Hennessy.

The airline’s champagne portfolio, including exclusives like Dom Pérignon Vintage 2015 and Veuve Clicquot Blanc 2015, complements the new menu. Emirates’ 1,400 chefs at its Dubai Flight Catering Facility will execute the dishes, ensuring consistency across 490 daily flights.

For Business Class travelers, the initiative promises more than a meal—it’s a sensory journey designed to rival top-tier restaurants. As airlines vie for high-spending passengers, Emirates’ bet on gastronomic innovation at altitude could set a new standard for in-flight luxury.