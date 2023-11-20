Emirates reintroduces “My Emirates Winner Pass” to cherish customers

As part of the effort to enhance customer satisfaction, Emirates have reintroduce its popular initiative namely “My Emirates Winter Pass to its cherish travelers across the world.

The offer seeks to give customers the opportunity to access interesting tourism destination which commence from 1st of November, 2023 to 31st March, 2024 and will enable customers to use the boarding pass to enjoy exclusive discounts at hundreds of locations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Notably among the locations are shopping malls, beaches, spas, restaurants among as Emirates customers flying to or through Dubai can show their boarding pass and a valid form of identification to receive offers to the country’s tourist attractions like the Aqua venture water parks at Atlantis, the Palm, IMG Worlds of Adventure, Dubai Parks and Resorts, City sightseeing concerts among others.

Other holiday activities for travelers includes shopping festival, DP World Tour Championship, white sand beaches and other variety of world class tourist attractions such as indoor water parks, outdoor parks and serene environment for family relaxation.

Report by Ben LARYEA