Emirates Airlines is scheduled to resume flights to Lusaka, the Zambian capital, after the flights were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an emailed statement said on Friday.

The airline announced in the statement released by its public relations agency, Langmead & Baker Limited, that it will resume passenger services to the Zambian capital with two weekly flights effective September 4, which will boost its global network to 79 cities.

The restart of services to Lusaka will offer Emirates customers in Zambia the opportunity to travel to Dubai, as well as onward connections to destinations including those in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, the release said.