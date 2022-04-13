Emmanue Tagoe Returns Home To Great Welcome

Highly rated lightweight American boxer, Ryan Garcia has commended Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe of Ghana for his bravery and movements in the ring as well as his craftiness which made him elusive during some stages of the contest organised by Golden Boy Promotions in San Antonio in the USA.

Garcia 23, said Tagoe’s style made him very difficult to be hit, and he also did well to to go the full distance.

The 33 year old Emmanuel Tagoe lost his much publicised fight to Ryan Garcia by a unanimous decision recording 108 – 119, 109 – 118 and 108 – 119 on the judges score cards.

But Gacia was impressed with Tagoe who he dropped in the second round and tough James Town boy held on to the full 12 rounds to become the only boxer to go the full rounds with the man also known as the Pierce King,

Garcia (22-0, 18 KOs) was dominant in a twelve round unanimous decision win over a stubborn Emmanuel Tagoe (32-2, 15 KOs) who once held the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) Lightweight title.

He was fighting for the first time since January 2021 – and it was his first fight with new trainer Joe Goossen.

Garcia, ESPN’s No. 6 lightweight rocked Tagoe severally and tried to take him out, but the Ghanaian James Town native, Tagoe was game and did his best to hold and survive until the final bell.

Game Boy arrived on Tuesday via Delta Airlines and he received a great welcome by his fans from James Town who stormed the Accra Airport with victory and encouraging songs.

He also came home with a cool $200,000 plus 30% of the Pay Per View revenue.

According to Tagoe, he was not 100% fit as he suffered an injury on his fingers, but did not take that as an excuse to miss the bout. He thanked all his fans and Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GHABSU) as well as the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) President, Abram Neequaye who was at the airport to welcome him together with Executive member, John Manfo of Fight Ready.