Emmanuel Adekahlor to lead EY Ghana  

EY Africa has announced the appointment of Emmanuel Adekahlor as Country Managing Partner of the Ghana practice with effect from 1 July 2023.

Mr. Adekahlor succeeds Ferdinand Gunn who retired from EY on June 30 2023.

The EY Africa Executive and Leadership team are pleased that he will take on this new role, with strong support from his fellow Partners.

Mr. Adekahlor joined EY in 2006 and currently an Assurance Partner with extensive experience servicing clients across many sectors including financial services, telecoms, consumer products and government and public sector (GPS).

He has over 17 years of experience acquired from working across three EY Offices (Ghana, UK and South Africa) and plays significant roles in regulatory and stakeholder engagements.

