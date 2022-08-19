Emmanuel Andoh-Mensah is the new director for CSIR-Oil Palm Research Institute

Professor Paul Pinnock Bosu, the Director-General of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has inducted Mr Emmanuel Andoh-Mensah as Director of the CSIR-Oil Palm Research Institute (CSIR-OPRI).

Mrs. Genevieve Yankey, the CSIR’s Director of Administration, stated in his biography that Mr Andoh-Mensah joined the CSIR in September 2000.

He has 59 publications to his credit, including refereed journal papers, technical reports, and conference papers.

She also stated that Mr. Andoh-Mensah, who would soon defend his PhD thesis at the University of Cape Coast, has contributed to writing several research projects that have brought about GHC2 million to the Institute.

In his induction statement, Prof. Bosu described Mr. Andoh-Mensah’s appointment as a “recycled one” because he had previously served as Acting Director of the CSIR-OPRI.

He praised him for his efforts and asked workers to help him carry the institute forward.

He urged him to finish his tenure on a high note. The Director-General led the Director of OPRI in taking the oaths of allegiance and secrecy.

Mr. Andoh-Mensah responded by thanking the CSIR Council and the Director-General for the extended mandate. He also appreciated the CSIR-OPRI management and staff for their assistance.

The Director committed to working hard to achieve the Institute’s vision “to become a centre of excellence in oil palm and coconut research and a major supplier of improved planting materials for oil palm and coconut and relevant technologies in the subregion.”

He promised to work with everyone and to look after the employees’ welfare.