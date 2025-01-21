Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah: A Proven Leader in Ghana’s Energy Sector

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, a distinguished five-term Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region, has built a remarkable career in public service, with a strong focus on energy policy and public administration.

With a Master of Science degree in Management from the University of Maryland, USA, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Science from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Buah is well-equipped with the academic qualifications that complement his practical experience.

Buah’s career in Ghana’s energy sector spans over a decade, during which he has made substantial contributions to transforming the nation’s energy landscape. From 2009 to 2012, he served as Deputy Minister of Energy, where he played an instrumental role in establishing the Ghana National Gas Company in 2010, a major milestone that solidified the country’s transition to the gas era. His leadership on the Ghana Gas Task Force ensured the successful integration of natural gas into Ghana’s energy mix, significantly enhancing electricity generation capacity.

In March 2013, Buah was appointed Minister for Energy and Petroleum, and in December 2014, he was further entrusted with the role of Minister for Petroleum. During his tenure, he led several key initiatives aimed at improving the nation’s energy infrastructure. He oversaw the development of major oil fields such as the Sankofa-Gye Nyame and TEN fields, which have been crucial for securing Ghana’s energy future.

A staunch advocate for sustainable energy development, Buah championed the introduction of key legislation aimed at creating a transparent and regulated energy sector. Among these were the Local Content and Local Participation Regulations (L.I. 2204), the Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Act 2016 (Act 919), the Petroleum Commission Act 2011 (Act 821), and the Renewable Energy Act. These legislative frameworks are central to ensuring that Ghana maximizes the benefits of its energy resources while promoting local participation and sustainable development.

One of Buah’s major achievements was his involvement in securing the ENI Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) project, which significantly boosted Ghana’s gas production capacity, making the country a key player in the regional energy market.

Currently serving as the Deputy Majority Leader in the Parliament of Ghana, Hon. Buah continues to influence policy decisions and drive initiatives aimed at improving the country’s energy sector. His leadership and dedication to Ghana’s energy needs have earned him a reputation as one of the nation’s foremost experts in energy policy and project management.