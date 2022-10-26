Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah calls for unity of purpose among elected executives

Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, has charged newly elected NDC Constituency executives in Ellembelle to foster unity of purpose to assist the party recapture political power in the 2024 general elections.

He reminded the branch executives that the much-anticipated victory ahead of the party required unity, sacrifices, dedication and commitment from them and party faithful.

Mr..Buah was speaking on the sidelines to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the just ended Ellembelle NDC Constituency Executives elections at Ambainu in the Western Region.

He extended congratulations to the newly elected executives for the smooth and congenial atmosphere which characterised the polls.

The MP thanked contestants who were defeated for the courage in offering themselves and enriching Ghana’s democracy.

Mr. Buah admonished the rank and file of the party “to close ranks and direct all energies toward the “Big Elephant”, in apparent reference to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), to ensure that the NPP is defeated in 2024 to save our beloved Ghana”.