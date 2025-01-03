Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah Criticizes Akufo-Addo’s Leadership, Signals Hope for Change Under Mahama

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle in the Western Region, has delivered a strong rebuke to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration, labeling it ineffective and out of touch with the needs of the Ghanaian people.

In response to the outgoing president’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), Buah, a senior figure in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), made it clear that the Akufo-Addo government had failed to meet the expectations of the public. He did not hold back in his criticism, saying, “The current administration’s performance speaks for itself—ineffective and out of touch with the needs of the people. It’s time for change.”

Buah’s remarks reflect growing dissatisfaction among many Ghanaians, who have voiced frustration over the country’s economic struggles, governance issues, and the handling of national affairs under Akufo-Addo’s leadership. Despite this criticism, Buah struck a hopeful tone, pointing to the decisive victory of John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 presidential elections as a beacon of change for the nation.

“Optimism is coming, as President-elect John Mahama will take office with a resounding mandate,” Buah asserted, highlighting the magnitude of Mahama’s victory and underscoring its significance as a turning point in Ghana’s political history.

Buah emphasized the NDC’s commitment to restoring public trust, pledging to address the economic hardships that have affected many citizens. He promised that the incoming government will focus on policies aimed at stabilizing the economy, improving governance, and rebuilding the confidence that has been eroded under the current administration.

“We understand the challenges Ghanaians have faced under this administration, and we are ready to work tirelessly to rebuild and restore the faith that has been eroded,” Buah said, signaling a fresh start for the country under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama.