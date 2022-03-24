Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah Sponsors St Theresa’s Vocation Institute Students

Fourteen students at the St. Theresa’s Vocational Training Institute at Awiaso have benefitted from a bursary package from the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah.

The bursary package valued at GHc30,000 covered school fees for brilliant but needy students at the Institute.

The gesture formed part of a sponsorship programme rolled out by the MP in the last decade.

Presenting the bursary package to the school, Mr Kofi Buah said his office had instituted a bursary scheme for school children to promote education in the district.

He urged the government to focus more on Technical and Vocational Education since jobs were readily available upon completion.

Mr Kofi Buah said to make the students employable after school, the office of the MP would sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with companies and organisations in the Nzema area to ensure that students have placement for their internship programmes and make them employable by the companies upon completion of their courses.

The MP said he had been assisting the school with equipment over the years and pledged to bring an organization to support programmes being run in the school.

Mr Kofi Buah also pledged to sponsor the school’s cadet corps for their sterling performance in the independence march pass.

He also donated a brand-new set of football and jerseys to the school.

The principal of the school, Madam Mary Anastasia Anane, expressed gratitude to the MP for his sense of commitment and dedication to promoting education in the school and District in general.