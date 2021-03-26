Former Black Stars defender, Emmanuel Asare has congratulated the Ghana national team for qualifying to the next African Cup of nations after drawing with South Africa today.

Asare who played for Okwawu United in Ghana and pro soccer in Belgium is currently unearthing talents with his academy called Asarit Football Academy which he founded with his wife.

He told Yours Truly in an interview that the Black Stars have done well and need to be encouraged.

He said the game was tough, however the Stars led by Mubarak Wakaso did well to get a draw and qualified.

He hailed coach C. K. Akunnor and pleaded with Ghanaians and the Sports Media especially to support him to succeed.

Asare said he wants to contribute to the development and promotion of sports in Ghana, especially football.

He thanked the Sports Writers Association of Ghana SWAG led by Kwabena Yeboah and his executive and members.

According to Asare, Asarit is not playing in the league but boast of amazing talents because his scouts took time to comb the surroundings of Akutuase at Nkawkaw to identify footballers.

He thanked his scouts and coaches for having time for the future stars.

Emmanuel Asare noted the current GFA under Kurt Okraku is doing well and also need support from corporate Ghana.

He expressed hat sports need financing to excel and commended companies who support sports.