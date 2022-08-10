Emmanuel Lomotey signs for Swedish side Malmo FF

Ghanaian international, Emmanuel Lomotey has completed a mega move to Swedish side Malmo FF for an undisclosed fee.

The Black Stars midfielder signed a four-year deal with the 2021/22 Swedish champions and would play in the UEFA Champions League for his side.

The 24-year-old completed his move to the Swedish club on Tuesday from French Ligue 2 side Amiens.

He joined Amiens in 2020 and played 29 matches last season with no goals or assists.

The lanky midfielder is expected to bring on board his expertise to help Malmo FF retain the league title and also improve the club’s performance in the UEFA Champions League.