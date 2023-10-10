Emmanuel Quartey applauded for defeating Jerry Lartey of GAF

Emmanuel Quartey fighting from the Bronx Boxing Gym owned by Coach Carl Lokko gave out a good account of himself against Jerry Lartey of the Ghana Armed Forces last Saturday on Fight Night 14 bill of the Ghana Professional Boxing League at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

It was not surprising that after the bout the man in the middle of the ring kept on clapping for the winner.

Emmanuel Quartey (6-0) is one of the young brilliant personalities who is combining education and sports. He attended Osu Presec SHS.

Coach Lokko says he is certainly on of the rising stars to watch because he has everything right in boxing, such as height, weight, skill, talent, strength, stamina and above all the determination and desire to become a super star in future.

He is managed by Yungice Boxing Management.