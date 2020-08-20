Ghanaian boxer, Emmanuel Quartey aka ‘Akufo Addo’ has got an opportunity to become the Universal Boxing Alliance (UBA) International Super Lightweight champion.

He would be fighting on 31 October, 2020 in Turkey against Chris Goodwin from the United Kingdom.

The bout is being promoted by GK Boxing Promotion and sponsored by All Natural Energy drink is for the Universal Boxing Alliance international title.

Emmanuel Quartey (23-2-0) who has not fought for a while asked all his fans in Ghana to pray for him to make the nation proud.

Goodwin who stands at 171cm has a record of 19 wins and two defeats.

“I know I’m going to win this fight to bring the belt to Ghana thank you” he said.