Emmanuel Quartey Tipped For Vacant ABU Featherweight Title At Lagos

Ghana’s Emmanuel Quartey aka ‘Akuffo Addo” tipped the scale at 57kg while Nigerian’s Riliwan Lawal weighed at 57.5kg for the vacant ABU Featherweight Title promoted by Saleh Gloves Promotions “FIGHT ISLAND LAGOS”

Emmanuel Quartey predicts to knock his opponent out for their schedule 12rounds championship at the Moist Beach, Lagos.

Justice Addy another Ghanaian boxer on the bill weighed 67kg. He faces Taiwo Olowu of Nigeria who scaled 66.5kg.

Both are ready for the Vacant WABU Welterweight Title tomorrow at the Moist Beach Lagos, Nigeria.

From Sammy Heywood Okine