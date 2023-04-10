Emmanuel Quaye Believes Ghana has talent but needs more training, education

Mr. Emmanuel Quaye, Inventor, businessman, farmer, musician, producer and promoter believes Ghana Boxing will hit the world with a bang in a few years.

Speaking to Yours Truly in an exclusive interview, the Canada, USA and Ghana based Boxing fan stressed that the likes of young boxers, Samuel Takyi, Alfred Lamptey, Holy Dorgbetor, Charles Tetteh can make grades on the international scene if they are well groomed.

He emphasized that juvenile boxers like Prince The Buzz Larbie and Mohammed Ablorh and others are the future of the Ghana Boxing.

He called for the motivation of the National boxing team, the Black Bombers by corporate bodies as it has always carried the flag of Ghana high at big international games.

He commended the organisers of the Ghana Professional Boxing League which has exposed some boxers like the Boxing Soldier and many talents.

According to the former Vice Chairman of the Greater Accra Boxing Association, the problem of Ghana Boxing is coaching.

“I can see our problem is coaching and the technical aspects of the game, we lack many things and I wish our trainers take orientation courses. I can rate only Coach Asare who is doing his best and Charles Quartey who won the Boxing League. The others must work hard; they need education on the game of boxing. We have the talent and warriors, but talent alone can not make you a champion” he said.

Mr. Emmanuel Quaye revealed he is planning for an exchange programme with some countries to support the Greater Accra Boxing Association and some Gyms.

He was former Vice Chairman of the Greater Accra Amateur Boxing Association and want amateur boxers to gain more experience before turning professional. He has worked with boxers like Bukom Banku, late Alfred Kotey, Gideon Annor, Joshua Okine, Malik Jabir and others.