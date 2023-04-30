Emmanuel Shammah wins 2023 Aboakyer Cycling Race

Emmanuel Shammah Mensah of Accra-based Young Stars Cycling Club outpaced over 50 cyclists to win the 2023 edition of the Aboakyer Festival Cycling Race at Winneba, in the Central Region.

Mensah earned a cash prize of GHC1,500. He also won the overall best of the Inter-Mediate Spring, Long Escape Spring and the Leader of the Aboakyer Race Jerseys respectively.

The one-day 65km event started from the Accra Sports Stadium to Akotia junction and ended at the Winneba taxi rank.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Mensah expressed joy for his first victory and pledged to win more medals in future.

He said, “I am very happy that today I was able to come out as a victor in the race, the preparations I have gone through wasn’t easy at all and luckily today God has counted my efforts”.

“I am very proud of the win, and I want to use this opportunity to thank all those who supported me especially my coach, team captain and all the Young Stars Cycling riders for their believed in me.

“This is my first win for an official race, and I want to continue so that in future I would be able to win an international competition for myself and my country.

“For now, I don’t do any professional job, my focus is riding, and I would continue with my training when I get back to Accra for the upcoming competitions.”