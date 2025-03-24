Emmanuel Sinzohagera Elected Bishop of United Methodist Church for Burundi-Rwanda Episcopal Area

The United Methodist Church has announced the election of the Reverend Emmanuel Sinzohagera as its new Bishop.

The election took place on March 15, 2025, during a special session of the Africa Central Conference.

Reverend Sinzohagera was elected on the first ballot, receiving 48 out of 60 votes. Following his consecration on March 16, he was assigned to the newly created Burundi-Rwanda Episcopal Area.

The United Methodist Church has a long and storied history in Burundi. Since its inception, the church has played a pivotal role in the socio-economic development of the nation, establishing schools, hospitals, and community development programs that have positively impacted countless lives. The church has been a beacon of hope, providing vital services and fostering a spirit of resilience and community in Burundi.

Bishop-Elect Sinzohagera, 50, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He is the first bishop elected by the central conference, which is scheduled to split into the new East Africa and Southern Africa central conferences. Bishop-Elect Sinzohagera’s extensive experience within the United Methodist Church has prepared him well for this new role.

For over fifteen years, he served as a dedicated pastor, guiding congregations in Kabezi, Gatumba, and Rohero. His leadership extended to the district level, where he served as Superintendent for Bujumbura for five years.

In 2021, he was elected as the legal representative for the Burundi Conference and subsequently appointed dean of superintendents, a position he held again in 2023.

He also demonstrated his commitment to spiritual renewal by initiating an annual revival within the Burundi Conference. Recognizing the importance of community development, he founded the Burundi United Methodist Development Agency.

Notably, his service also extended beyond the church, as he served as speaker of the Senate of the Republic of Burundi, the third-highest office in his home country.

Bishop-Elect Sinzohagera is also a graduate of Africa University and holds multiple degrees in finance and business administration, a bachelor of theology, and master’s and doctorate degrees.

His deep commitment to spiritual growth, social justice, and the mission of the church has been evident throughout his ministry.

Bishop-Elect Sinzohagera expressed his gratitude and commitment upon his election. “I am deeply honored and humbled by the trust placed in me by the delegates of the Central Conference. My vision is to bring the body of Christ closer to God by fostering love, peace, and reconciliation.

We will strengthen our witness, expand our outreach, and deepen our impact on the lives of the people we serve. Together, we will continue to build a vibrant and transformative church.”

The consecration service for Bishop-Elect Sinzohagera took place on March 16, 2025.

As Bishop, Emmanuel Sinzohagera will provide spiritual leadership, pastoral guidance, and administrative oversight to the United Methodist Church in the newly created Burundi-Rwanda Episcopal Area, representing the church at national and international levels and playing a crucial role in its governance and direction. He will serve for life unless he chooses to retire, is reassigned, or for other reasons.

About the United Methodist Church in Burundi:

The United Methodist Church in Burundi is a vibrant and growing denomination committed to making disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world. Through its local churches, ministries, and partnerships, the church serves communities across Burundi, addressing spiritual, social, and physical needs.

The church has a long history of impactful socio-economic contributions to the nation, striving to create a just and equitable society.