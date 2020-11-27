Ghana’s Emmanuel ‘The Gameboy’ Tagoe will meet Mason ‘Rock Hard Mighty’ Menard in a 10-round lightweight bout on Friday November 27 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, USA,

The fight has gained some attention and publicity as the lightweight division has become hot after the defeat of former champion Lomachenko by the new kid on the block Theofimo Lopez.

At the press conference ahead of the bout, Menard looked cool and easy going, but Tagoe said he will use the day to gain popularity in America and boxing fans will remember him.

He went of to predict a knock out within the first four rounds.

World Ranked Lightweight Emmanuel ‘Gameboy’ Tagoe, (31-1, 15 KOs) says the battle-tested veteran Mason Menard, (36-4, 25 KOs), of Rayne, Louisiana would be an easy ride and asked his fans to count another victory.

He is currently world ranked #5 by the WBO, #8 by the IBF and #9 by the WBC. The 31-year-old is remarkably undefeated since losing his pro debut in 2004 at the age of 15.

Tagoe is promoted by DiBella Entertainment and managed by Peter Kahn’s Fight Game Advisors along with Ghanaian soccer superstar, Asamoah ‘Baby Jet’ Gyan.

Said Lou DiBella, “Ghana’s Emmanuel “Gameboy” Tagoe is a legitimate top contender in the hot 135lb. division. I’m happy that he’s again getting an opportunity to prove it, against hard-hitting Mason Menard, on Friday night.”

“Emmanuel is in the best shape of his life,” said Peter Kahn. A lot of people see him rated high in the world ratings, but haven’t had the opportunity to see him fight. He is more than ready for his fight this week. He had a full training camp and is ready to shine on November 27.”

Tagoe is trained by the renowned Javiel Centeno, proprietor of the Sweatbox Gym in Davie, FL. “After having to go back home to Ghana when his fight was cancelled back in March due to COVID-19, I was concerned that when he was able to get back into camp he would be out of shape. I was wrong. He showed up in shape and we hit the ground running without skipping a beat. Camp has gone extremely well and the entire Sweatbox team of boxers are looking forward to seeing him display his exciting, fan friendly boxing style live on DAZN.”

The fight night will begin come on Friday, November 27 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. (That’s around 1 to 2 am Saturday morning in Accra.)

The ten-round clash is a featured bout on the undercard of the Super-Middleweight grudge match between Daniel Jacobs and Gabriel Rosado presented by Matchroom Boxing at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, USA.