Emmanuel Tagoe Receives Goodwill Message From GBA To Fight American Ryan Garcia

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) wishes to extend a goodwill message to former IBO lightweight world champion Emmanuel “Gameboy” Tagoe in his high anticipated lightweight contest against Ryan “KingBy” Garcia on Saturday April 9, 2022 at Alamodome, San Antonio, USA.

The GBA is very much interested and involved in this crucial fight because Emmanuel Tagoe is one of Ghana’s finest and proudest professional boxers who have the ability to emerge as a world champion for the second time to all intents and purposes.

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) expected this fight in 2020 after Tagoe was assured to fight against Gacia but his managers canceled the fight for no justifiable reasons and rather drafted him to fight against British boxer Luke Campbell in a WBC title fight.

The moment Ghana Boxing fraternity is waiting for is here and Saturday April 9,will be the moment Emmanuel Tagoe will use to reposition himself as one of the best lightweight boxers in the world and a potential world champion anticipating a world title fight against any of the current lightweight world champions.

As the GBA President, on behalf of GBA Executive Board members, our dear country Ghana, boxing fraternity and stakeholders, I will like to wish you Emmanuel Tagoe the very best of luck in your preparations and in the ring against Ryan Garcia. The entire country is behind you with prayers and so be rest assured that the GBA will do everything humanly and spiritually possible to support you in this high awaiting boxing contest far away in the United States of America.

The Ghana Boxing Authority(GBA) respectfully wishes to use this opportunity to urge Ghanaians whereever they are to offer prayers for Emmanuel Tagoe to emerge as the winner in his fight against Ryan Garcia.

All is set for you to prove your mettle as a well-known world beater, former world champion and a potential world champion. Use the occasion to consolidate your status and make your country Ghana and fans proud.

You are the best.

Signed, Abraham Kotei Neequaye

(GBA President)