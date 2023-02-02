Emmanuel Tagoe set to face unbeaten American Keyshawn Davis on April 8

Ghana’s Emmanuel “Game Boy” Tagoe according ESPN’s Mike Coppinger has struck a deal with Keyshawn Davis to face each other in the square ring come April 8 in Newark, New Jersey.

The deal, according to ESPN will see the reigning WBO Inter-continental Lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis take up his first 10-rounder fight against Emmanuel Tagoe; his toughest opposition in his career.

Emmanuel Tagoe (32-2, 15KOs), who’s last battle in April last year after a unanimous decision loss to the undefeated Ryan Garcia is set to shake off ring rust against ESPN’s prospect of the year Keyshawn Davis (7-0, 5KOs).

Despite having much experience in the sweet science, Emmanuel Tagoe has been inactive for almost a year now compared to Davis who has fought three times since Tagoe’s fight on April 9 in San Antonio, Texas. In those three bouts, Davis recorded 2 knockout wins and a unanimous decision victory in his recent fight on December 10, winning the vacant WBO Inter-continental light strap.

Three victories in 2022 was enough for the Norfolk born Keyshawn Davis, an Olympic silver medalist to win ESPN’s Prospect of the Year, a feat Tagoe must not take lightly. Despite rubbing shoulders with the 135 pounds elites, Game Boy must not underestimate Shawn Davis come fight night.

The fight will boost the undercard for the April 8 main event – Shakur Stevenson’s lightweight bout versus Shuichiro Yoshino on ESPN/ESPN+.

Boxing Ghana