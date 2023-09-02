Emmanuel Toku joins Aalborg

Danish club, Aalborg has signed Ghanaian international Emmanuel Toku to bolster the squad of the team.

The Belgian side announced the acquisition of the talented youngster on Friday, September 1st.

“AaB has rented the Ghanaian offensive player Emmanuel Toku for the rest of the season. The agreement between the Belgian club Oud-Heverlee Leuven and AaB also includes a purchase option,” an official club statement said.

The statement from Aalborg added, “In the period 2019-2021, Emmanuel Toku was a profile at Fremad Amager, where he contributed 12 goals and six assists in 39 official matches in the second best football league, before he left for Botev Plovdiv in Bulgaria.

“In Bulgaria, Emmanuel Toku achieved 70 official games, eight goals and six assists, before being sold to Belgian football in January 2023.

“In the context of the national team, Emmanuel Toku is listed for 12 youth internationals for Ghana.

At Aalborg, Emmanuel Toku is excited and will be hoping to take his career to the next level after showing so much promise during his teen years.