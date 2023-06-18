Emmanuel Yeboah teams up with Souly Bird for music masterpiece “Dance Fever”

Ghanaian singer and composer Emmanuel Yeboah, known by his stage name “Crazy Keys,” has teamed up with Germany’s songstress “Souly Bird” for an electrifying Afrobeat song titled “Dance Fever”.

Mixed by Joe Carrell from Tennessee, USA, the “Dance Fever” song, which is from their upcoming album “Showtime,” is a mixture of melodic Afro-pop and Latin American dance rhythms.

During a release party in Accra on Thursday, Crazy Keys and Souly Bird performed the song for the first time in front of some top entertainment dignitaries and music fans.

Speaking at the release party, Crazy Keys was excited about the combination with Souly Bird as they aim to dominate and reach the pinnacle of global music.

“We want to take this unique piece of music and art work to the world, and we want to share this amazing passion of ours with the world. I want to let the world know that music serves as a tool with which we can show love, inspire, and encourage people who are down,” he said.

Souly Bird, whose real name is Franziska Jebens, on her part, was excited about the release of the song as she looks to explore different genres around the world.

“I met him (Crazy Keys) some time ago, and the idea to do something together came very quickly. So we tried something for the first time, and it was amazing, so we became partners,” she revealed.

Mr. Daniel Krull, Germany’s Ambassador to Ghana, who graced the occasion, was excited about the collaboration between the two artistes and was hopeful that it would strengthen the music ties between Ghana and Germany.

“What we strive for as ambassadors is to create the space for people to connect together and I am delighted to be part of this collaboration, and hopefully the song will do well,” he stated.

He mentioned how music was a global art piece and was looking forward to a very successful combo between the duo as they seek to impact the music world.

The song is available across various streaming platforms, including Boomplay, Google Play, Audiomack, Tidal, and Spotify, among others.