Emmanuel Yeboah urges teammates to maintain focus for crucial semi-final clash

Black Meteors winger, Emmanuel Yeboah has urged his teammates to stay focused going into Tuesday’s clash against Morocco in order to book a ticket to the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The 20-year-old won the man of the match award in Sunday’s game against Congo with two goals and an assist to his credit, after his side nearly bottled a 3-0 lead in the dying moments of the game.

Speaking at a post-match interview, the CFR Club man said it was important for the team to put in efforts against the North African side to accomplish their objective in the competition.

“We have the coach, the staff, and the players to go all the way; it’s up to us to stay focused. When I saw the opponents, we were going to face, I was delighted because they are one of the powerhouses of African football.

“It is through such strong opposition that we progress. We could not afford to falter today against Congo, and we would gain momentum as the tournament progresses.”

Speaking on his stellar performance, the winger said immediately his coach asked him to enter the game, he knew the time to prove his worth to Ghanaians and the world at large had come.

Yeboah came to the rescue of Black Meteors as a second half substitute to seal victory for his side with three goal contributions.

He thanked his teammates for showing some level of fighting spirit as they journey to win the trophy at stake.

“The credit doesn’t belong to me alone. I feel blessed to be part of a group where I can genuinely call each of these players my brothers.”

Ghana would face hosts Morocco on Tuesday June 27, 2023 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.