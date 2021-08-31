Emos Kwablah emerges champion of the UMB ‘Centre of the World’ tournament

Emos Kwablah has emerged as the ‘Centre of the World’ golf champion for the Professional golfers’ category with Augustine Manasseh winning a trophy for the amateur “Men’s Scratch” category.

This year’s tournament, dubbed the “Version 3.0” edition, is part of a larger initiative by the Ministry and its agencies (including the GTDC) to celebrate and establish the ‘Ghana as the Center of the World’ brand sponsored by Universal Merchant Bank (UMB).

The tournament, organized by the Ghana Tourism Development Company, under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, is a tournament open to all golfers across Ghana and West Africa.

The play for the day was teed-off by the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Mr. Mark Okraku –Mantey, who was ably supported by Mr. Kwesi Okoh, Director on the Board of UMB and Mr. Felix Awuku, an Executive Director of the Bank.

Other dignitaries on the tee-off dais included the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, The CEO of the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC), Mr. Kojo Antwi, and officials of the Center of the World golf club.

Nana Dwemoh Benneh, the Chief Executive of UMB, said “We are proud of our heritage in Ghana, which begun in 1972.”

“This sponsorship allows us to continue our deep involvement in the development of the tourism sector in Ghana. We look forward to supporting the government’s initiatives including the Beyond the Return initiatives, as we all look to build back better from Covid-19,” Nana Benneh said.

The golf tournament, which is structured as an open, attracted over one hundred and sixty golfers for the amateur competition with over forty-eight Professional golfers also registering to play in the 3-day tournament.