Empire Cement injuncted from cement manufacturing in McCarthy enclave

An Accra High Court Monday injuncted Empire Cement Ghana Limited from manufacturing cement in the McCarthy Hills enclave.

The injunction follows concerns by the McCarthy Hill residents on the citing of the factory and manufacturing of cement in the area, which they said posed health hazards.

The Court said the Company, in its submission, admitted that it had no permit from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the regulatory body mandated to oversee such ventures.

It said the Company, with its Chinese owners and Ghanaian collaborators had also defied laws and regulations of Ghana.

The Court, therefore, warned that agents, privies, assigns and all deriving title from the Company should desist from doing anything that constituted the manufacturing of cement at McCarthy Hill or any other premises.

McCarthy Hill Residents Association months ago at a press conference, alleged that the Company was producing cement despite order by State regulators for them to stop operation.

The community members said activities of the Company were having serious effects on their health.

Mr Eddie Quaynor MBE, Chairperson of the Association, said the Company did not have permit to manufacture cement in the area and was illegally operating.

“The Company was established to be producers of cement paper bags and not producers of cement itself, so it is worrying that it has started producing cement disregarding the health complications it is causing,” he stated.

He said despite the directive by EPA, the Company was still working and likened its activities to that of illegal miners – “galamsayers”-who operated without permits and whose operations affected the environment and asked the authorities to stop the Company from operating.