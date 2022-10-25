Employ innovative smart farming practices

Dr Charles Nelimor, Project Coordinator for Innovation Research, Extension and Advisory Coordination and Hub (IREACH) at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has advised farmers to adopt innovative smart farming practices to enhance their farm work.

He urged farmers to develop a standard growing package including both certified seeds and proper agronomic practices to ensure high-yielding, and profitable production.

Dr Nelimor gave the advice during a demonstration of improved seed varieties to about 140 farmers at Kpalsogu community in the Tolon District of the Northern Region.

The event was to showcase farming systems technology and innovations to the farmers as part of the IREACH project.

The IREACH project is aimed at creating awareness on wider adoption, quantity and quality products, reduction of agricultural production drudgeries, better engagement of youth and women, development of private sector on equipment manufacturing, agricultural product processing and marketing.

The project, implemented by CSIR, is supported by USAID, CORAF, Africa Rising and Kansas State University.

Dr Nelimor advised farmers to adopt good agronomic practices and smart farms for their crops, which would effectively double their yields compared to typical growing practices.

He urged them to adopt certified seeds such as nkatiesari, and SARINUT varieties compared to the normal traditional seeds they mostly used for planting to increase yields.

He added that the standard seeds mostly generated the greatest returns compared to the local seeds and advised farmers to plant on clear flat surfaces.

Mr Sule Baba, a farmer group leader at Kpalsogu community, said they had learnt a lot from the programme, and expressed their willingness to accept innovations observed in the field.

Ms Fatima Omama, women Farmers Group Leader at Kpalsogu community, said the programme would help them enhance productivity.