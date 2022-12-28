Employees are key stakeholders in building successful businesses – Quick Credit Founder

Employees are key tools in building successful businesses. Richard Nii Armah Quaye, Founder and Board Chairman of Quick Credit, a micro-credit institution, said this during the end-of-year get-together party and dinner at the Accra International Conference Centre.

According to him, the continued successes being chalked up by the wholly Ghanaian-owned company could be attributed to the employees, who, in diverse ways, have contributed to the growth of the organization and hence deserved recognition.

He said, “I would like to thank you all and commend everyone for the sacrifices and loyalty shown throughout our history.” “Employees are key tools in building every business and nation.”

“Each time I meet you, it reminds me of our humble beginnings and gets me very humbled, but it is also very inspiring to me to always keep believing in myself and reaffirm my belief that everything under this sun is possible,” Mr. Quaye added.

The Board Chairman underscored the importance of unity and principles among the board, management, and staff, which has propelled the company onto a sustainable growth path.

The company, he emphasized, grew exponentially despite the outbreak of COVID-19 because his outfit thought outside the box to focus on ways of serving their clients better, taking advantage of technology and other methods.

Mr. Quaye reaffirmed the company’s commitment to contributing its quota to building a prosperous Ghana by helping individuals create opportunities for themselves.

Incorporated on December 9th, 2011 and licensed by the Bank of Ghana to operate as a lending institution under the Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) Act, Quick Credit & Investment Micro-Credit Limited is an award-winning microcredit institution in Ghana with a customer-centric culture managed by an experienced team with diverse portfolios in financial services.

Over the last decade, the company has lived up to its mission of supporting small businesses to grow through loan support or the loan scheme service.

The focus of Quick Credit & Investment Micro-Credit Limited remains as a lending institution with a strong customer relationship to enhance sustainability and impactful mutual growth.

Currently, over 200,000 Ghanaian Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) businesses across the 16 regions of the country have access to loans from the micro-credit financial institution, while close to 1,500 Ghanaians have been directly employed.

The company’s goal is to become a leading credit service provider in Ghana, and beyond that, to provide recognized excellence service to our valued customers.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana in 2020, the company experienced a transition from 25 branches nationwide to a branchless institution operating remotely across the country, where over 80 call center executives were employed.