Employees in Cape Verde need to be tested or vaccinated for COVID-19

Cape Verdean public and private employees will have to take a COVID-19 test every 14 days or provide a vaccination certificate, the minister of the interior, Paulo Rocha, announced on Tuesday.

According to the minister, the decision covers all employees that provide public service, including those who have direct contact with the public and those who share common spaces and means of transport with the public.

The measure aims to strengthen the pace of vaccination, immunize the largest number of people and quickly achieve the necessary group immunity, the minister said, stressing that the government’s initiative is to preserve public health and reduce the number of new infections or re-infections.

This requirement is of a provisional nature and must be reassessed according to the epidemiological evolution, he added.

The presentation of the negative test result or the vaccination certificate is also required for teachers, secondary and university students aged 18 and over, as well as for drivers of public transport services.

Cape Verde has registered 34,825 positive cases, including 306 deaths and 33,871 recoveries. Enditem