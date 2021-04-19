This week, around 100 employees in the China-Belarus Industrial Park received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine provided by China.
The China-Belarus Industrial Park is one of the largest investment projects in Belarus, and it is also an important project of the Belt and Road cooperation between China and Belarus.

