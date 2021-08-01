Employees without COVID-19 vaccination certificates barred from government buses in Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwean government has ordered the reduction of its employees at workstations to 10 percent of the establishment, down from the current 40 percent, as it fights a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A circular from the secretary of the Public Service Commission (PSC) Jonathan Wutawunashe dated July 19 to heads of ministries also said that employees without COVID-19 vaccination certificates should not be allowed to board government buses.

“Only members with proof of vaccination against COVID-19 shall board PSC buses. The PSC shall observe social distancing in buses with each bus carrying a maximum of 35 passengers,” Wutawunashe said.

Line ministries were also ordered to rotate staff in such a way that no employee shall remain at home for more than 21 days at a stretch.

“All ministries are urged to cooperate as we remain alert in combating this pandemic, which will certainly be overcome through adherence to conduct and protocols prescribed by Zimbabwe health authorities, as guided by the World Health Organization,” Wutawunashe said.

The country has been witnessing a surge in the number of COVID-19 infections recently.

As of July 19, the country had recorded 85,732 cases, including 2,697 deaths. Enditem