Employers’ Association salutes all workers ahead of May Day

The Ghana Employers’ Association (GEA) has saluted all workers and their leadership for their monumental contribution towards the social and economic development of Ghana over the years ahead of the 2023 May celebration, which falls on May 1, 2022

A statement issued by Mr Dan Acheampong, President, GEA, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Association extended its heartfelt appreciation to organized labour and all Ghanaian workers on this auspicious day (May Day) when the world celebrates workers.

It said the GEA recognized the profound sacrifices made by Ghanaian workers over the years and commended the unrelenting efforts iof workers n driving the socio-economic development of Ghana.

It said the Ghanaian economy was currently facing severe challenges emanating from the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent geo-political tensions, among other reasons.

The statement noted that the situation had no doubt adversely affected all facets of life of the citizenry – workers, employers (business community) and Government et al.

“We saw the inflation rate rise to unimaginable levels, and the exchange rate of the Ghanaian cedi depreciate rapidly in relation to our major trading currencies, especially the US dollar,” it said.

“These led to a significant upward surge in the lending rate, utility tariffs and uncertain direction in the movement of fuel prices.”

It said the implications of these shocks had in no small measure affected Ghana’s business environment, sustainability of enterprises and livelihoods of Workers.

The statement said, in the midst of these economic challenges, organized labour and employers, in the spirit of tripartism, have offered constructive inputs to help shape national policy and implementation of same for accelerated and sustainable economic restoration.

“May we leverage this opportunity to commend Government for prioritizing the restoration of macroeconomic stability as well as for the tireless efforts it is making to bring the much-needed relief to all workers, businesses and the general population in the shortest possible time.”

It said organszed labour’s chosen theme for this year’s May Day celebration: “Protecting incomes and pensions in the era of economic crisis: our responsibility” is therefore, apt and highlights the need for collective action and solidarity to address the numerous challenges facing Government, employers, and workers in the country today.

The statement said it was important for Ghanaians to remind themselves that enterprises could hardly thrive in an environment of antagonism, hostility, mistrust, and adversity.

It said the GEA was hopeful that both workers and employers would reflect deeply on the importance of a sustained harmonious industrial relations environment going forward.

It said industrial disputes directly affected productivity, profits, workers’ incomes and by extension, pension contributions.

It further urged employers, workers, and their unions to prioritize industrial harmony at the workplace.

“We must also endeavour to open transparent channels of communication at all levels of our enterprises to promote workplace cooperation and harmony, which are very necessary conditions for sustainable enterprises, wealth creation and higher living standards,” it said.

The GEA admonished all workers to ponder deeply the correlation between skills development and lifelong learning vis-a-vis their income levels and pensions/retirement income.

Adding that it suffices to indicate that relevant, value-adding higher and sophisticated skills had a significant impact on incomes and pension contributions.

It said superior skills enhance labour productivity, the quality-of-service delivery and products manufactured, which were key features in income generation and gain-sharing.

“We therefore appeal to our gallant workers to continue sharpening their skills in order to be continuously relevant to the ever-changing labour market,” it said.

“This is one key channel through which workers can earn higher incomes which will ultimately translate into better retirement benefits and pensions.”