Employers, employees educated on decent work, ILO Conventions

The Greater Accra, Volta and Oti Regional Programme of ActionAid Ghana has organised a day’s capacity building workshop for 80 employers and employees in the agribusiness sector on decent work principles and International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conventions.

The meeting forms part of ActionAid Ghana’s strategy in combating modern day slavery in Ghana Project.

Modern slavery is quite common in Ghana, manifesting within the world of work in the forms of forced labour, child labour and unfair contract practices, especially within the operations of agribusinesses in the informal sector.

Within the informal sector, the lack of understanding and an appreciation of decent work principles and relevant ILO conventions such as C190, C182, C184, among others had served as a medium for the perpetuation and entrenchment of modern slavery practices.

The lack of appreciation and compliance to decent work principles and relevant ILO conventions among agribusinesses could be attributed to their lack of knowledge on the concept, its relevance within the broader framework of fair-trade principles vis-a-vie their quest for profit.

To address this gap, the ActionAid is training both employers and employees within agribusinesses that operate in the Jasikan and Kadjebi districts.

Mr Foster Adase-Adjei, the ActionAid Ghana Programme Officer for Volta and Oti Regions, made these disclosures at the training workshop at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He advised the participants to share knowledge acquire with their compatriots since combating modern day slavery in Ghana is a shared responsibility.

Mr John Amanor Terkpetey, the Volta Regional Labour Officer, says in every working environment, the overriding expectation was that both social partners should have a fair play as far as the work is concerned.

He said the dignity, security, health and safety of all must be protected, notwithstanding peace in the working environment.

The Regional Labour Officer said to achieve this, laws were promulgated to regulate activities to ensure good labour management practices.

Mr Terkpetey, who did presentation on the topic: “Decent work in relation to ILO Conventions,” said Ghana is a member of ILO, the body which formulate standards, laws and treaties that govern member countries.

He said decent work was one of the ILO prioritised decisions in the 89th Session of 1999 conference in Geneva and that it is key element to achieving productive employment, fair globalization and poverty reduction.

On ILO C190, he said, the convention 190 specifically on violence and harassment in the world of work and that it came to address issues ending up in various forms of violence at workplace.

The Regional Labour Officer said the convention was the first ever international labour standard, which addresses violence and harassment in the world of work.

He said if social partners comply with the various conventions and the labour laws, it would bring about decent work as the mouthpiece of the ILO.

Mr Moses Elorm Agbanyo, the Jasikan District Director of Department of Agriculture, said employers and employees needed to understand each other for a good working environment.

The farmers needed to apply agrochemicals appropriately to crops for them not to poison the consuming public.

Ms. Alima Fari, a participant from Dzindziso, thanked the organisers for the workshop and promised to convey the message to compatriots back home.

The training was organised by ActionAid Ghana, with support from Norwegian Agency for Development Co-operation (Norad).