Employers in W/R engaged to improve job creation

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), in partnership with the SNV Netherlands Development Organisation, has interacted with some Ghanaian businesses in the Western Region on possible ways to shore up job creation for the youth.

The engagement formed part of initiatives under the GrEEn project to introduce the youth to opportunities in the green and circular economy, Mr Albert Ababio, the Western Regional Manager, AGI, said.

He said employers were key components in restoring hope to the many unemployed youth, hence the interaction to solicit views on what businesses expected from applicants during job interviews or internships.

The event also identified databases of employers with vacancies ahead of the SNV GrEEn project Job Fair, slated for November 22, this year.

“And for the AGI, we think that one of our main mandates whilst pushing for Ghanaian industries to thrive, is to also employ a lot of our youth,” Mr Ababio said.

“We think this is an important project we must be on, so that we grant opportunities for would-be employees to engage employers, know what their expectations are, know what the employers are looking out for, so that at the end of the day, it will be a win-win situation.”

Mrs Hilda Abambire, a Business Development and Market Linkages Advisor on the SNV GrEEn Business, said knowing what employers needed in their staff was critical to producing quality resume`s to meet those expectations.

“Our aim is to use the job fair to do a kind of matchmaking between employers and potential job seekers, where job seekers would fit the capacities that employers are looking for in their organisations,” she said.

She said the market had specific needs, hence the importance of institutions or schools to engage in tailor-made training to meet market and industry needs.